Greater Fort Wayne: Redevelopment at GE must continue; keeping Do it Best at risk

Greater Fort Wayne Inc.'s board issued a statement today saying redevelopment of the former General Electric campus needs to continue without delay to prevent the city from losing major employer Do it Best.

City officials last week cancelled their economic development agreement with developer RTM Ventures, citing concerns the project wasn't coming together fast enough. The Fort Wayne Redevelopment Commission said they'd be willing to work with another developer -- or with RTM -- on a newly negotiated agreement.

Greater Fort Wayne said starting over with a different developer would create an unacceptable delay, and could prompt the loss of more than 400 Do it Best jobs and prospects for an additional 100. The hardware cooperative's annual payroll exceeds $32 million.

"Do it Best provides jobs with wages that are higher than the local average. These are exactly the type of jobs we strive to attract to our community," the statement said. "The loss of these jobs would not only have a negative effect on the employment and tax base, but would also have a ripple effect in the broader economy."

Based on economic development industry metrics, it's estimated Do it Best supports an additional 492 indirect jobs. Those are people providing the goods and services purchased by Do it Best employees, including food, clothing and entertainment.

The total local and state tax impact of Do it Best direct and related employment totals $2.7 million a year, according to Greater Fort Wayne's calculations.

"The loss of an employer of this magnitude would be unacceptable and would be detrimental to the tremendous momentum that our community has achieved," the board's statement said.

Fort Wayne officials didn't immediately respond to a request for comment.

"Delaying this project would impact numerous other businesses as well," Greater Fort Wayne said. "Electric Works has lease commitments from Parkview Health, Fort Wayne Metals, Indiana University Research and Technology Corp., Medical Informatics Engineering, Fort Wayne Community Schools, and many others."

