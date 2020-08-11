Volunteers needed for deer management hunts

The Indiana State Parks are seeking volunteer hunters to help with deer management hunts during two weekends in November.

The hunts will take place in 17 locations, on Nov. 16 and 17 and Nov. 30 and Dec. 1., the Indiana Department of Natural Resources said in a statement.

State park locations that are legal firearms only are Brown County, Chain O’Lakes, Charlestown, Harmonie, Lincoln, McCormick’s Creek, Ouabache, Pokagon, Potato Creek, Prophetstown, Shades, Spring Mill, Turkey Run, Versailles, and Whitewater Memorial.

Archery-only locations are Fort Harrison State Park and Trine State Recreation Area.

Volunteers can apply at wildlife.IN.gov/5834.htm under State Park Deer Management Draw before 11:59 p.m. Aug. 17.

Volunteers will be allowed to take up to three deer, only one can be antlered, as part of the ecological objective of ensuring balanced and healthy natural communities for plants and wildlife within the parks.