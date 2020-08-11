Tuesday, August 11, 2020 1:42 pm
Police seek information on teen shot in leg
The Journal Gazette
A 16-year-old boy was shot in the leg Monday afternoon in an alley near the 1500 block of Sherman Boulevard.
Police said Tuesday they are looking for a tan two-tone Buick Rendezvous in possible connection with the shooting.
The boy was taken to a local hospital with non-life threatening injuries. Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers 260-436-7867 or the Fort Wayne police Detective Bureau 260-427-1201.
