Police seek information on teen shot in leg

A 16-year-old boy was shot in the leg Monday afternoon in an alley near the 1500 block of Sherman Boulevard.

Police said Tuesday they are looking for a tan two-tone Buick Rendezvous in possible connection with the shooting.

The boy was taken to a local hospital with non-life threatening injuries. Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers 260-436-7867 or the Fort Wayne police Detective Bureau 260-427-1201.