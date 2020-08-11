Victim of overturned trailer in storm identified

A 73-year-old Fort Wayne woman found inside her overturned trailer clutching a child following Monday night's storms has been identified, the Allen County coroner's office said today.

Isabel E. Atencio and the child were extricated from the overturned mobile home, the coroner's office said in a statement. She was unresponsive and was transported to a local hospital, where death was pronounced. The child had minor injuries.

The Allen County Sheriff's Department, the Fort Wayne Fire Department and Three Rivers Ambulance Authority paramedics were dispatched to the 4300 block of Brimstone Road after the storms on a report of an overturned mobile home.

Atencio died accidentally from blunt-force injuries because of an overturned mobile home because of a weather-related incident, the coroner's office said.