Southard resigns as library director

Allen County Public Library Director Greta Southard has resigned.

Southard, who faced battles over the discarding of library materials and reopening the libraries amid the novel coronavirus pandemic, sent a resgination letter to library employees Monday.

Library officials confirmed the move in a news release today. The release said the library's board of trustees also received the resignation Monday.

In the release, Kent Castleman, board director, thanked Southard and said members of the board "wish her well in her next endeavor," which was unspecified.

The board is now working to name an interim director and has called a special meeting for Thursday.

Southard, formerly director of the Boone County Public Library in Burlington, Kentucky, was hired as library director in 2014. She replaced Jeff Krull, who retired after 28 years in the position.