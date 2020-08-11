Indiana: 884 new COVID-19 cases, 25 more deaths Tuesday

Health officials said today that 884 additional Hoosiers have been diagnosed with COVID-19 through testing, bringing to 75,862 the total number of Indiana residents known to have the novel coronavirus following corrections to the previous day's dashboard.

A total of 2,863 Hoosiers are confirmed to have died from COVID-19, an increase of 25 from the previous day, the Indiana State Department of Health said in a statement. Another 206 probable deaths have been reported based on clinical diagnoses in patients for whom no positive test is on record.

As of today, nearly 37% of intensive-care-unit beds and nearly 82% of ventilators are available across the state, the statement said. To date, it said, 861,655 tests for unique individuals have been reported to the state health department, up from 852,111 Monday.

To find testing sites around the state, visit www.coronavirus.in.gov and click on the COVID-19 testing information link.