    Tuesday, August 11, 2020 11:08 am

    Power outages affect 5 traffic signals

    The Journal Gazette

    Five traffic signals on the northeast side of Fort Wayne are out because of a power outage caused by Monday’s storm.

    Temporary four-way-stop signs have been put at the intersections of:

    • Stellhorn Road at Northwood Plaza;
    • Stellhorn Road at Maplecrest Road;
    • Maplecrest Road at Northwood Plaza;
    • Lahmeyer Road at St. Joe Center Road;
    • Washington Center Road at Dartmouth Drive

     

