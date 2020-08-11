Tuesday, August 11, 2020 11:08 am
Power outages affect 5 traffic signals
The Journal Gazette
Five traffic signals on the northeast side of Fort Wayne are out because of a power outage caused by Monday’s storm.
Temporary four-way-stop signs have been put at the intersections of:
- Stellhorn Road at Northwood Plaza;
- Stellhorn Road at Maplecrest Road;
- Maplecrest Road at Northwood Plaza;
- Lahmeyer Road at St. Joe Center Road;
- Washington Center Road at Dartmouth Drive
