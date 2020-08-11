Nearly 7,000 KREMC customers lose power

Nearly 7,000 Kosciusko REMC customers lost power from Monday night’s storm and crews are working to restore it, the company said today.

Because of the ferocity of the storm, there is widespread damage from fallen trees and broken poles, the utility said.

While power was restored to 6,435 customers, 565 are still without electricity but are expected to have service by noon today.

REMC crews from Miami, Cass and Jay counties came in to help the Kosciusko linemen and worked through the night, the utility said.

Go to kremc.com to see an outage map.