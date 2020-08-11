Tuesday, August 11, 2020 10:53 am
Section of Coventry Lane to close for week
The Journal Gazette
Coventry Lane between Falls Drive and Aboite Center Road will be closed to through traffic from Wednesday to Aug. 20 while crews work on a right of way project, the city of Fort Wayne said today.
A detour will use West Jefferson Boulevard and Aboite Center, the city's traffic engineering department said in a statement.
For questions or to report problems, call the city's right of way department at 427-6155.
