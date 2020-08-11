I&M: Restoration could take several days

Indiana Michigan Power linemen worked overnight restoring power to more than 20% of about 51,875 customers affected by Monday night’s severe storms.

With reported wind gusts in the Fort Wayne area at 49 mph Monday night, 21,000 I&M customers were still without power at 9 a.m. today.

More than 600 employees, contractors and personnel along with mutual assistance from other power companies are still working today, the company said.

Because of widespread damage caused mainly by tree branches blown onto power lines, I&M believes it will take several days for power to be restored to all customers.

Crews are assessing the damage and pinpointing where they should go to restore power as fast as possible. Estimated times of restoration will be established after crews have assessed the damage, I&M said.

I&M warns customers and the general public to stay away from downed wires and to report them to I&M by calling 800-311-4634 or by calling 911.

For an outage map, go to IndianaMichiganPower.com/OutageMap.