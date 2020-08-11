Allen County COVID-19 cases top 4,000

Sixty-four additional Allen County residents have tested positive for COVID-19, with one probable case, the Allen County Department of Health said today. This brings the total number of cases in Allen County to 4,029.

The total number of deaths in Allen County remains at 162.

The Allen County case count includes 29 probable COVID-19 cases from antigen tests reported since July 28.

Positive antigen tests are counted as probable COVID-19 cases and are now included in the county’s contact tracing along with confirmed polymerase chain reaction (PCR) test results, which have been used to identify cases since the start of the pandemic, the department said.

Updates to positive cases and deaths in Allen County are found at the top of the department’s COVID-19 webpage at www.allencountyhealth.com/covid-19 and will be time-stamped to keep the public informed with the latest local data.

Basic demographic information on Allen County cases is provided on the website and will be updated at least once a week.

Because of delays in private lab reporting to the state, the case count provided by the Indiana State Department of Health at https://www.coronavirus.in.gov/ may not always immediately match Allen County’s case numbers.