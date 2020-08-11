Child survives mobile home rollover, woman dies

A woman is dead, but the child she was clutching is alive, after the mobile home they were in rolled over onto a neighboring trailer on the city’s far north side Monday night.

Emergency crews were called to 4333 Brimstone Road around 7:43 p.m., during the height of the evening storm, where they found a badly damaged trailer along with a serious gas leak, the Fort Wayne Fire Department said in a statement.

The woman was found under the debris, clutching a child, the statement said.

The child was conscious and in good condition, it said. The woman was unconscious and taken to an area hospital, where she was pronounced dead.

The man in the neighboring trailer was not hurt, the fire department said.