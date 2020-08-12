Wednesday, August 12, 2020 1:00 am
Weather Journal
Climatological and precipitation information provided by the National Weather Service at 7 p.m. daily.
Tuesday records
High temperature 83
High one year ago 84
Normal 83
Record: 1941 99
Low temperature 65
Low one year ago 59
Normal 62
Record: 1967 46
Stage of the Maumee 2.01 feet
Cooling degree-days
The difference between the day's average temperature and a base of 65 degrees.
For Tuesday 9
For August 55
Rainfall
For Tuesday none
For August 1.29 inches (-0.04)
For the year 23.81 inches (-0.72)
Relative humidity
Highest 100% at 3 a.m.
Lowest 58% at 4 p.m.
Average 79%
Skywatch
Sunrise 6:47 a.m.
Sunset 8:42 p.m.
Moonset 3:26 p.m.
Moonrise 1:24 a.m. Thursday
New Moon
Aug. 18
First Quarter
Aug. 25
Full Moon
Sept. 2
Last Quarter
Sept. 10
