    Wednesday, August 12, 2020 1:00 am

    Weather Journal

    Climatological and precipitation information provided by the National Weather Service at 7 p.m. daily.

    Tuesday records

    High temperature 83

    High one year ago 84

    Normal 83

    Record: 1941 99

    Low temperature 65

    Low one year ago 59

    Normal 62

    Record: 1967 46

    Stage of the Maumee 2.01 feet

    Cooling degree-days

    The difference between the day's average temperature and a base of 65 degrees.

    For Tuesday 9

    For August 55

    Rainfall

    For Tuesday none

    For August 1.29 inches (-0.04)

    For the year 23.81 inches (-0.72)

    Relative humidity

    Highest 100% at 3 a.m.

    Lowest 58% at 4 p.m.

    Average 79%

    Skywatch

    Sunrise 6:47 a.m.

    Sunset 8:42 p.m.

    Moonset 3:26 p.m.

    Moonrise 1:24 a.m. Thursday

    New Moon

    Aug. 18

    First Quarter

    Aug. 25

    Full Moon

    Sept. 2

    Last Quarter

    Sept. 10

