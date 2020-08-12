K's, Golden Knights renew partnership

The Komets’ partnership with the NHL’s Vegas Golden Knights will continue. The teams announced today that an new two-year affiliation agreement has been reached by the franchises.

While Fort Wayne didn’t see an abundance of Golden Knights prospects at Memorial Coliseum during the first two seasons of their partnership -- the biggest names were Zach Fucale, Jermaine Loewen and Dylan Ferguson -- things could look different moving forward.

The Golden Knights’ affiliate in the Triple-A American Hockey League will no longer be the independently owned Chicago Wolves, who had been perceived to be unconcerned with developing players at the Double-A ECHL level.

The Golden Knights purchased the AHL franchise in San Antonio, Texas, in February and have moved it to Henderson, Nevada, branding it as the Silver Knights and creating optimism for the Komets that there will be a smoother flow of players to and from the ECHL under the new agreement.

Last season, Fort Wayne received only four players from Vegas -- Ferguson, Loewen, Brayden Pachal and Ben Jones.

"During this time of uncertainty, the Vegas Golden Knight affiliation is great news for our organization and exciting news for our loyal Komet fans,” Komets general manager David Franke said in a news release. “(Vegas president of hockey operations) George McPhee and the Golden Knight organization are firm believers of the three-tier system for player development. Their view is closely aligned with that of the Komet organization. We know our role in the affiliation set up and they know how important it is for the Komets to be successful at the minor league level.”

Additionally, the Komets have emphasized they only want to work with one NHL team this season, after they had an affiliation with the Golden Knights and a less-formal working agreement with the Los Angeles Kings last season. The goal, from Fort Wayne’s perspective, is to have more control over its own roster, particularly when it comes to goaltenders, something that was difficult with players going to and from Chicago and the AHL’s Ontario Reign last season.

The Komets have 17 players on their roster for this season -- all independently signed -- and the ECHL is targeting a Dec. 4 start.

While Fort Wayne has one goalie signed already, Stefanos Lekkas, the Golden Knights are expected to provide another.

“We’re thrilled to be extending our affiliation with one of the premier clubs in the ECHL, the Fort Wayne Komets,” McPhee said. “Our partnership with the Komets has proven to be a valuable stepping stone for young players looking to advance through our ranks and reach their full potential.”

The Silver Knights will play this season at the Orleans Arena, which formally housed the ECHL’s Las Vegas Wranglers. A new 6,000-seat facility is currently under construction at the site of the Henderson Pavilion in Henderson.

“We are very excited that the Vegas Golden Knights will have their own AHL team in Henderson this year. We believe that both organizations share a similar philosophical thought process, and the Golden Knights know that we will create a first class, positive, winning culture for their prospects in Fort Wayne,” Komet president Michael Franke said. “Komet management looks forward to expanding the relationship with the Vegas Golden Knights during the ‘20-‘21 hockey season and beyond.”

jcohn@jg.net