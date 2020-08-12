Addiction recovery center opening today

Avenues Recovery, which operates for-profit addiction recovery centers in midsized cities, is opening a multi-million-dollar, 100-bed facility today on Fort Wayne's south side.

During a ribbon-cutting ceremony, officials from the New Jersey-based company said the center at 2626 Fairfield Ave. was its first in Indiana and in the upper Midwest.

Hudi Alter, co-founder, said the company invested $8 million in the building, which formerly was occupied by Vibra Hospital of Fort Wayne. Vibra provided long-term acute care for patients relocated from other hospitals, and closed in January 2019.

Recovery officials said they will aid those recovering from various addictions from alcohol to prescription and illicit drugs.

The facility will accept both self-referred and court-ordered patients, and will accept insurance, Medicaid and private payment for 30-, 60- and 90-day stays.

The building will house 50 men and 50 women on separate floors, officials said.

rsalter@jg.net