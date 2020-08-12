PFW again seeking 3 new academic programs

INDIANAPOLIS -- Purdue Fort Wayne is trying again to establish three new academic programs, but needs legislative support and funding.

The Purdue University Board of Trustees last week approved line item requests for the 2021-2023 budget, which lawmakers will write when they return in January.

It includes $2 million a year for three years for Purdue Fort Wayne to expand courses in areas needed in the regional workforce.

School officials made the same request two years ago and legislators didn't include it. It will be even harder in 2021 with the loss of hundreds of millions in tax revenue because of the novel coronavirus pandemic.

“We know it's going to be a challenge but we're not going to give up,” said Purdue Fort Wayne Chancellor Ronald Elsenbaumer. “We know we have to invest in the future -- regardless of the pandemic.”

The new areas of concentration would be:

Materials, Biomaterials and Bioengineering;

Data Science, Applied Statistics and Computer Information Systems, including cybersecurity;

Strategic and Risk Management, Financial Services and Financial Information Systems

Elsenbaumer said the money would allow for the hiring of 15 faculty members in the three critical areas and the programs would eventually transition to being self-sustaining.

“We are trying to address the skills gaps we know exist in our area,” he said.

Elsenbaumer estimates the campus will graduate at least 250 more students in these three areas -- and those students will generate a total annual income of $20 million. About 85% of Purdue Fort Wayne's graduates stay in northeast Indiana and more than 90% remain in the state.

