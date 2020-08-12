Indiana: 671 new COVID-19 cases, 15 more deaths Wednesday

Health officials announced today that 671 additional Hoosiers have been diagnosed with COVID-19 through testing, and 15 more deaths have been reported.

The update from the Indiana State Department of Health brings to 76,522 the total number of Indiana residents known to have the novel coronavirus, following corrections to the previous day's dashboard, the Indiana State Department of Health said in a statement.

A total of 2,878 Hoosiers are confirmed to have died from COVID-19, the statement said. It said another 208 probable deaths have been reported based on clinical diagnoses in patients for whom no positive test is on record.

As of today, more than 34% of intensive-care-unit beds and nearly 82% of ventilators are available across the state, the state health department said. To date, it said, 866,994 tests have been reported to the state health department, up from 861,655 Tuesday.

For locations and to find other testing sites around the state, visit https://www.coronavirus.in.gov/ and click on the COVID-19 testing information link.