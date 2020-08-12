I&M working to restore power

Indiana Michigan Power customers in northeast Indiana affected by Monday evening's storm should have power restored today or Thursday, the utility said.

By 9 a.m. today, I&M said it had restored power to more than 80% of the nearly 52,000 customers in its service territory who lost service.

In Fort Wayne, 375 customers are without service, and the utility believes it will have power restored to them by 11 p.m. Thursday. Customers who signed up for mobile alerts or check I&M's outage map may find earlier times for restoration may have been entered by crews assigned to specific outages, I&M said.

Benton Harbor, Michigan, was the hardest hit area, I&M said. When crews finish restoring power in other areas, they will help restore power there.