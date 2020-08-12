Allen County COVID-19 for Wednesday, August 12: 39 confirmed cases, 5 probable

Thirty-nine additional Allen County residents have tested positive for the novel coronavirus and with five additional probable cases that brings the total number of cases in the county to 4,073.

Today’s update from the Allen County Department of Health also said the total number for deaths in the county remains at 162.

The total Allen County case count includes 34 probable COVID-19 cases from antigen tests reported since July 28.

Positive antigen tests are counted as probable COVID-19 cases are now included in the county’s contact tracing along with confirmed polymerase chain reaction (PCR) test results, which have been used to identify cases since the start of the pandemic, the department said.

Updates to positive cases and deaths in Allen County are found at the top of the Department’s COVID-19 webpage at www.allencountyhealth.com/covid-19 and will be time-stamped to keep the public informed with the latest local data.

Basic demographic information on county cases is provided on the website and will be updated at least once a week.

Because of delays in private lab reporting to the state, the case count provided by the Indiana State Department of Health at https://www.coronavirus.in.gov/ may not always immediately match Allen County’s case numbers.