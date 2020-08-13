Verbatim: Horizon League postpones fall sports season

The Horizon League issued this news release today:

INDIANAPOLIS -- Guided by its core value of student-athlete well-being and considering further developments in the outbreak of COVID-19, the Horizon League Board of Directors, acting on a recommendation from the League's Council, has decided to postpone fall competition for the fall season.

This decision impacts all Horizon League sports that compete in the fall both for their championship season (men's and women's cross country, men's and women's soccer, volleyball) and for their non-championship segment (men's and women's golf, baseball, softball, men's and women's tennis).

A decision on whether fall sport competition can take place in the spring will be determined by the Board and Council at a later date. Individual institutions will make decisions regarding training, practice and recruiting in accordance with NCAA regulations, state and institutional guidelines.

The voting members of the Horizon League Board of Directors are comprised of the 12 member institutions' chief executive officers. The Council consists of the 12 member institutions' athletic directors, chairpersons of the Senior Woman's Administrators and Faculty Athletic Representatives and a student-athlete.

Statement from Purdue Fort Wayne Director of Athletics Kelley Hartley Hutton:

"While I am confident that our league has made the best decision for the health and safety of our student-athletes, it also breaks my heart knowing how disappointing this is to them and that they were prepared for the opportunity to compete this fall."