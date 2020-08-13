Panels maker to invest $28.5 million, create 75 jobs

An insulated metal panels manufacturer will invest more than $28.5 million to build and equip a factory in DeKalb County, creating up to 75 jobs by the end of 2023, officials announced today.

TrueCore has hired Felderman Design-Build to construct the 175,000-square-foot facility at 305 Industrial Parkway in Waterloo.

Dean Soll, TrueCore's co-founder, said no design changes were required to reduce spread of the novel coronavirus because the two 700-foot production lines are "pretty automated" with workers positioned 40 feet to 50 feet apart.

Positions being created include project coordinator, sheet metal technician, logistics manager, materials handler and production line operator. Average wages for the first 25 workers hired will be $80,000 a year, according to a tax abatement form filed with the town of Waterloo.

Some management and administrative positions are being filled now, Soll said during a phone interview. Hiring for line jobs will begin in February, he said.

The company broke ground in April, and projects the building will be completed by December and ready to begin production in May.

