Indiana: 1,046 new COVID-19 cases, 20 more deaths

Health officials said today that 1,046 additional Hoosiers have been diagnosed with COVID-19 through testing, bringing to 77,565 the total number of Indiana residents known to have the novel coronavirus following corrections to the previous day’s dashboard.

A total of 2,898 Hoosiers are confirmed to have died from COVID-19, an increase of 20 from the previous day, the Indiana State Department of Health said in a statement. Another 207 probable deaths have been reported based on clinical diagnoses in patients for whom no positive test is on record.

As of today, 33% of intensive-care-unit beds and 80% of ventilators are available across the state, the state health department said. To date, it said, 877,970 tests for unique individuals have been reported to the state health department, up from 866,994 Wednesday.

To find testing sites around the state, visit https://www.coronavirus.in.gov/ and click on the COVID-19 testing information link.