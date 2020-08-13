Thursday: Allen reports 65 confirmed COVID-19 cases, 3 probable

Sixty-five additional Allen County residents have tested positive for the novel coronavirus, and with three additional probable cases the total number of cases in the county has reached 4,141, the county Department of Health said today.

It said the total number of deaths in the county remains at 162.

The total case count includes 37 probable COVID-19 cases from antigen tests reported since July 28, the county health department said.

It said positive antigen tests are counted as probable COVID-19 cases, and are now included in the county's contact tracing along with confirmed polymerase chain reaction (PCR) test results, which have been used to identify cases since the start of the pandemic.

The department said updates to positive cases and deaths in Allen County are found at the top of its COVID-19 webpage at www.allencountyhealth.com/covid-19 . Basic demographic information on county cases is provided on the website and will be updated at least weekly, it said.

Because of delays in private laboratory reporting to the state, the case count provided by the Indiana State Department of Health at https://www.coronavirus.in.gov/ may not always immediately match Allen County's case numbers, the county health department said.