Postal service investigating coronavirus practices at Northwood Plaza facility

The U.S. Postal Service is investigating COVID-19 practices at a Fort Wayne post office after a resident reached out to The Journal Gazette with concerns about safety at the northeast-side location.

On Wednesday, in an email to The Journal Gazette, a Fort Wayne woman expressed disappointment in employees at the Northwood Plaza post office on Stellhorn Road. In her email, the woman said she observed maskless employees, as well as a missing plastic barrier at one public-facing workstation.

"There is a plastic barrier between the person working the desk and the client, except for one station ... but the service area is wide open to the mail room and no one wears a mask there either," she wrote. "There is no wall between the mail room and the service area; it is all wide open."

On Thursday, a reporter visited the Northwood Plaza location and observed two employees who were not wearing masks. One of the maskless employees was helping customers at the front desk.

A third worker, who appeared to be a supervisor, was wearing one. Clear plastic barriers were visible on all three workstations, and all of the customers in line were maintaining six-foot distance and wearing masks.

Signs on the post office doors clearly state masks are required to enter the post office and that social distancing will be enforced.

In an email Friday, Mary Dando, a USPS spokeswoman, said management is investigating the observations "and working quickly to resolve the situation.

"In following the Indiana state directive, it is mandatory that all employees at the Northwood Plaza Post Office, who interact with our customers, wear face coverings while at work," she said.

