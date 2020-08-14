Friday, August 14, 2020 2:47 pm
Ohio man identified as victim of South Harrison Street shooting
The Journal Gazette
A Columbus, Ohio, man has been identified as the victim of a shooting in the 4900 block of South Harrison Street early today, the Allen County coroner's office has announced.
Antonyo Stephens, 42, died from multiple gunshot wounds, and his death is the 30th homicide of the year in Allen County, the coroner's office said in a statement following an autopsy.
Stephens was taken from the scene to a local hospital, where death was pronounced a short time after arrival, the statement said.
His death remains under investigation by Fort Wayne police, the Allen County prosecutor's office and the coroner's office.
