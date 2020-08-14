Friday, August 14, 2020 12:20 pm
DeKalb reports 4 new novel coronavirus cases
The Journal Gazette
The DeKalb County Health Department said today it has confirmed four new cases of COVID-19 in county residents, bringing the total number of confirmed cases in the county to 247.
Two of the patients, ages 25 and 31, are recovering at home, the county health department said. It said no further information was available about patients ages 42 and 54.
Sign up for our Coronavirus newsletter
Share this articleShare on facebook Share on twitter Email story