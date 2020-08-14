Indiana: 1,079 new COVID-19 cases, 8 more deaths Friday

Health officials today announced that 1,079 additional Hoosiers have been diagnosed with COVID-19 through testing, bringing to 78,632 the total number of Indiana residents known to have the novel coronavirus following corrections to the previous day’s dashboard.

A total of 2,906 Hoosiers are confirmed to have died from COVID-19, an increase of eight from the previous day following corrections to the previous day’s total, the Indiana State Department of Health said in a statement. It said another 207 probable deaths have been reported based on clinical diagnoses in patients for whom no positive test is on record.

As of today, nearly 33% of intensive-care-unit beds and nearly 80% of ventilators are available across the state, the statement said. To date, it said, 886,489 tests for unique individuals have been reported to the state health department, up from 877,970 Thursday.

To find testing sites around the state, visit https://www.coronavirus.in.gov/ and click on the COVID-19 testing information link.