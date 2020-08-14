Friday: Allen reports 57 new COVID-19 cases, 4 more deaths

Another four Allen County residents have died from COVID-19 and 57 have tested positive for the novel coronavirus, bringing the county's totals to 4,161 confirmed cases, 37 probable cases and 166 deaths, the county Department of Health said Friday.

The Allen County case count includes a total of 37 probable cases from antigen tests reported since July 28, the county health department said in a statement.

Updates to positive cases and deaths in the county are found on the department's COVID-19 webpage at www.allencountyhealth.com/covid-19 , the statement said. It said basic demographic information on county cases is provided on the website and will be updated at least weekly.

Because of delays in data reporting to and from the state, Allen County case counts may not always immediately match counts provided by the Indiana State Department of Health at https://www.coronavirus.in.gov/ , the county health department said.