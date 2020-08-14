Allen COVID-19 positivity rate high, going wrong way, surgeon general says in Fort Wayne

Allen County's COVID-19 positivity rate is in the red zone, U.S. Surgeon General Jerome Adams said today in Fort Wayne.

Adams said Allen County's positivity rate is around 12% and going in the wrong direction.

Speaking during a news conference at Citizens Square downtown, Adams said people need to bring the positivity rate down if they want to go to bars and restaurants, sporting events and schools. He stressed the need to wear masks, wash hands and maintain a safe distance from others.

As of Friday, the county Department of Health reported 4,161 confirmed cases, 37 probable cases and 166 deaths. The probable cases are from antigen tests reported since July 28, the county health department said.

