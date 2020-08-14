The Journal Gazette
 
The Journal Gazette
 
    Weather
    Friday, August 14, 2020 7:20 am

    Storms with gusty winds possible this afternoon, evening

    The Journal Gazette

    Thunderstorms with gusty winds are possible this afternoon and this evening in northeast Indiana and northwest Ohio, the National Weather Service said.

    The storms are not expected to become severe, the weather service said. It said thunderstorms are possible Saturday through Sunday, and some may produce strong, gusty winds.

     

