1 killed, 1 hurt in separate city shootings overnight

One man was killed and a second received life-threatening injuries in separate shootings in Fort Wayne late Thursday and early today, city police said.

Police said they were called to the 4900 block of South Harrison Street about 12:15 a.m. today on a report of a shooting. They said officers found a man inside a residence suffering from apparent gunshot wounds to his chest and abdomen. Paramedics took the man to a local hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Police said the shooting occurred inside the residence. They said they were interviewing several witnesses early today.

About 10:30 p.m. Thursday, police said they were called to the 300 block of West Rudisill Boulevard on another report of a shooting. They said officers found a man suffering from a gunshot wound. Paramedics took him to a local hospital in serious condition; a physician at the hospital downgraded the man's condition.

Police said preliminary information indicated there was a disturbance inside an upstairs apartment before the shooting. They said detectives were interviewing potential witnesses at police headquarters.

Anyone with information about the shootings is asked to call the Fort Wayne Police Department at (260) 427-1222 or Crime Stoppers at (260) 436-7867.

The incidents remain under investigation by city police and the Allen County prosecutor's office. The fatal shooting is also under investigation by the county coroner's office.