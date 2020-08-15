Goshen Avenue final paving begins Monday

The milling and final paving phase of the Goshen Avenue improvement project will begin Monday after morning rush hour, the city of Fort Wayne said today.

The week-long final paving will be on Goshen between Cambridge Avenue and State Boulevard, the city said in a statement.

For most of the week, the statement said, flaggers will control and direct traffic, and drivers should slow down, expect delays, allow for additional travel time or use a different route.

Weather permitting, the stretch of Goshen between State and Sherman boulevards will be closed on Thursday afternoon for paving of that section. Thursday’s closure will include the roundabout at the intersection of Goshen and Sherman. During the Thursday closure, a detour will use St. Marys and Russell avenues.