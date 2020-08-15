The Journal Gazette
 
The Journal Gazette
 
Sections

  • FortWayne.com home
  • Subscribe
  • Jobs
  • Cars
  • Homes
  • Events
  • Classifieds
  • Shopping
  • Celebrations
  • Obituaries
    •  
    Weather
    Saturday, August 15, 2020 12:14 pm

    Goshen Avenue final paving begins Monday

    The Journal Gazette

    The milling and final paving phase of the Goshen Avenue improvement project will begin Monday after morning rush hour, the city of Fort Wayne said today.

    The week-long final paving will be on Goshen between Cambridge Avenue and State Boulevard, the city said in a statement.

    For most of the week, the statement said, flaggers will control and direct traffic, and drivers should slow down, expect delays, allow for additional travel time or use a different route.

    Weather permitting, the stretch of Goshen between State and Sherman boulevards will be closed on Thursday afternoon for paving of that section. Thursday’s closure will include the roundabout at the intersection of Goshen and Sherman. During the Thursday closure, a detour will use St. Marys and Russell avenues.

     

     

    Sign up for our daily headlines newsletter

    Top headlines are sent daily

    Share this article

    Email story