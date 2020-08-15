Indiana: 1,096 new COVID-19 cases, 15 more deaths Saturday

Health officials said today that 1,096 additional Hoosiers have been diagnosed with COVID-19 through testing, bringing to 79,676 the total number of Indiana residents known to have the novel coronavirus following corrections to the previous day’s total.

A total of 2,921 Hoosiers are confirmed to have died from COVID-19, an increase of 15 from the previous day, the Indiana State Department of Health said in a statement. Another 207 probable deaths have been reported based on clinical diagnoses in patients for whom no positive test is on record.

As of today, more than 35% of intensive-care-unit beds and nearly 81% of ventilators are available across the state, the statement said. To date, it said, 897,615 tests have been reported to the state health department, up from 886,489 Friday.

To find testing locations around the state, visit https://www.coronavirus.in.gov/ and click on the COVID-19 testing information link.