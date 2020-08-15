Saturday, August 15, 2020 11:01 am
Chance for storms this afternoon, tonight
The Journal Gazette
There is a chance for thunderstorms this afternoon and tonight in northeast Indiana and northwest Ohio, the National Weather Service said.
Strong, gusty winds may accompany the more vigorous storms, the weather service said.
It said thunderstorms are possible Sunday and Monday, and may produce strong, gusty winds.
