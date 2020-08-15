The Journal Gazette
 
    Weather
    Saturday, August 15, 2020

    Chance for storms this afternoon, tonight

    There is a chance for thunderstorms this afternoon and tonight in northeast Indiana and northwest Ohio, the National Weather Service said.

    Strong, gusty winds may accompany the more vigorous storms, the weather service said.

    It said thunderstorms are possible Sunday and Monday, and may produce strong, gusty winds.

