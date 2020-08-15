Police make arrest in South Harrison Street slaying

A 27-year-old man was arrested Friday night in connection with a slaying in the 4900 block of South Harrison Street early Friday, Fort Wayne police said today.

Markquiel Derrick was arrested south of Indianapolis just after 7 p.m. by Fort Wayne homicide detectives and Indiana State Police, city police said in a statement.

Derrick was returned to Fort Wayne and booked into the Allen County Jail on a murder charge, police said. He is charged in connection with the slaying of Antonyo Stephens, 42, of Columbus, Ohio, about 12:15 a.m. Friday.

Stephens was found shot in the chest and abdomen, police have said. He was taken to a hospital, where he died.

The shooting took place inside a home where there were several witnesses, police have said.

"Community assistance and great police work were instrumental in bringing about this arrest," said Sgt. Sofia Rosales-Scatena, police public information officer, in the statement.

Stephens' death was the 30th homicide of the year in Allen County, matching the county's total for all of 2019.