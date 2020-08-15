Saturday: Allen reports 61 confirmed, 16 probable COVID-19 cases

Another 77 Allen County residents tested positive for COVID-19, with 61 confirmed PCR cases and 16 probable antigen cases, bringing the county's totals to 4,275 cases and 166 deaths, the county Department of Health said Saturday.

The Allen County case count now includes a total of 53 probable cases from antigen tests reported since July 28, the county health department said in a statement.

Updates to positive cases and deaths in Allen County are found on the department’s COVID-19 webpage at www.allencountyhealth.com/covid-19 , the statement said. It said basic demographic information on county cases is provided on the website and will be updated at least weekly.

Because of delays in data reporting to and from the state, Allen County case counts may not always immediately match counts provided by the Indiana State Department of Health at https://www.coronavirus.in.gov/ , the county health department said.