Stolen ambulance leads highway patrol on 3-county chase

A man police said was driving a stolen ambulance led them on a three-county chase on U.S. 24 in northwest Ohio early today, the Ohio State Highway Patrol said.

Troopers were dispatched about 3 a.m. to check on an ambulance parked on U.S. 24 near milepost 56 in Lucas County, the highway patrol at Toledo said in a statement. It said the ambulance had been reported stolen earlier in the morning from Mercy St. Vincent's Hospital in Toledo.

Upon troopers arriving at the scene, the ambulance fled west into Henry County, and multiple attempts to deploy stop sticks were unsuccessful, the statement said. It said the ambulance continued into Defiance County, where troopers from the Defiance post were successful at using stop sticks to deflate its two front tires.

The driver pulled over and was taken into custody without further incident, the statement said.

Johnny Smith of Dallas was charged with receiving stolen property and with fleeing and eluding.

The highway patrol said it was assisted by Defiance and Napoleon police and by sheriff's deputies from Defiance, Henry and Paulding counties.