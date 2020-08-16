Health Department Updates Statewide COVID-19 Case Counts

The following was released on Sunday, August 16, 2020:

INDIANAPOLIS — The Indiana State Department of Health (ISDH) today announced that 750 additional Hoosiers have been diagnosed with COVID-19 through testing at ISDH, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and private laboratories. That brings to 80,415 the total number of Indiana residents known to have the novel coronavirus following corrections to the previous day's dashboard.

A total of 2,924 Hoosiers are confirmed to have died from COVID-19, an increase of three from the previous day. Another 209 probable deaths have been reported based on clinical diagnoses in patients for whom no positive test is on record. Deaths are reported based on when data are received by ISDH and occurred over multiple days.

As of today, more than 35 percent of ICU beds and nearly 82 percent of ventilators are available across the state.

To date, 906,851 tests for unique individuals have been reported to ISDH, up from 897,615 on Saturday.

To find testing sites around the state, visit www.coronavirus.in.gov and click on the COVID-19 testing information link.