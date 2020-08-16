2 shot in club parking lot

Two people were shot this morning after a disturbance inside a club led to gunshots in the parking lot.

Fort Wayne Police responded to a call to Club 44, 4030 Coldwater Road, around 2:52 a.m. a statement said.

Around 2:58 a.m., dispatchers received a call from Parkview Hospital on Randallia Avenue about a man arriving at the emergency room with gunshot wounds. The victim told police the shooting had happened at Club 44. The man was taken to another hospital with life-threatening injuries, police said.

At 3:04 a.m., a male arrived at St. Joseph Hospital also suffering from gunshot wounds. The man was taken to another local hospital for treatment. The man’s condition has not been released.

Detectives are interviewing witnesses and reviewing surveillance video.