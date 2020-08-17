Silver Alert declared in disappearance of Greensburg girl

A statewide Silver Alert has been declared in the disappearance of a 15-year-old Greensburg girl believed be in extreme danger and who may need medical attention, Indiana State Police said today.

Shaelie Lynn Stephens is 5 feet, 6 inches tall, weighs 115 pounds, white, with brown hair and brown eyes, the Decatur County sheriff's department said in a statement. She was last seen wearing a red hoodie and ripped jeans, and may be in the company of two white men in their late teens or early 20s, and possibly in a late-model white Chevrolet Cavalier.

Shaelie is missing from Greensburg, southeast of Indianapolis, and was last seen about 1 a.m. today, the sheriff's department said.

Anyone with information about Shaelie Lynn Stephens is asked to contact the Decatur County Sheriff’s Department at 812-222-4911 or dial 911.