    Monday, August 17, 2020 12:31 pm

    DeKalb reports 8 new novel coronavirus cases

    The Journal Gazette

    The DeKalb County Health Department said today it has confirmed eight new cases of COVID-19 in county residents, bringing the county's total to 255 cases.

    The health department said a 74-year-old was hospitalized; there is no further information on a 19-year-old patient. Six others ages 10 to 65 are recovering at home.

