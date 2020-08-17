Monday, August 17, 2020 12:31 pm
DeKalb reports 8 new novel coronavirus cases
The Journal Gazette
The DeKalb County Health Department said today it has confirmed eight new cases of COVID-19 in county residents, bringing the county's total to 255 cases.
The health department said a 74-year-old was hospitalized; there is no further information on a 19-year-old patient. Six others ages 10 to 65 are recovering at home.
