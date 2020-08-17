Indiana: 603 new COVID-19 cases, 6 more deaths Monday

Health officials said today that 603 additional Hoosiers have been diagnosed with COVID-19 through testing, bringing to 81,006 the total number of Indiana residents known to have the novel coronavirus following corrections to the previous day’s dashboard.

A total of 2,926 Hoosiers are confirmed to have died from COVID-19, an increase of six from the previous day, the Indiana State Department of Health said in a statement.

It said four previously reported deaths have been removed from the total following a review of records submitted by the attending physician. Another 209 probable deaths have been reported based on clinical diagnoses in patients for whom no positive test is on record.

As of today, more than 36% of intensive-care-unit beds and nearly 82% of ventilators are available across the state, the statement said. To date, it said, 914,633 tests for unique individuals have been reported to the state health department, up from 906,851 Sunday.

To find testing sites around the state, visit https://www.coronavirus.in.gov/ and click on the COVID-19 testing information link.