Richards to throw out charges against 45 demonstrators

Allen County Prosecutor Karen Richards has agreed to throw out charges against 45 demonstrators arrested after protests in Fort Wayne in late May and mid-June.

She also announced this morning five cases of "unreasonable force" were forwarded to the Fort Wayne Police Department internal affairs office for review.

The moves come months after Black Lives Matter protests began downtown May 29. About 140 protesters were charged -- most faced misdemeanor charges such as disorderly conduct -- and about 50 of those cases are pending.

In a news conference at her office near the Allen County Courthouse, Richards said investigators found probable cause to charge the protesters. In some cases, though, there likely wasn't enough evidence to convict those charged.

Four investigators from the prosecutor's office, including former Police Chief Garry Hamilton, spent weeks going through evidence that included news coverage and cellphone video. The images gathered by the investigators included evidence showing protesters blocking roads and throwing items at police officers and their cars.

The evidence also showed actions by police that Richards called unreasonable but not criminal.

One case involved a protester who lost an eye after being struck with a tear gas canister. In another case, protesters were followed into a downtown restaurant by police.

"I don't see intentional criminal conduct among law enforcement officers," Richards said.

Criminal conduct among protesters included a man smashing a storefront with a skateboard. Other situations, such as protesters who climbed atop a semi truck, might not have been criminal, but they are dangerous, Richards said.

"In reviewing everything, we did not find evidence (in some cases) that we could prove them," she said. "The chaos on (May) 29th and 30th was just huge."

