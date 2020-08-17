Local gas prices creeping up

Gas prices in Fort Wayne went up 12.5 cents a gallon in the last week, to an average of $2.18 per gallon, GasBuddy said today.

According to GasBuddy’s daily survey of 201 stations, prices were 2.9 cents a gallon lower than last month and 45.6 cents a gallon lower than a year ago, GasBuddy said in a statement.

It said the lowest price for gas in Fort Wayne was $1.94 a gallon, with the highest price at $2.19 a gallon.

"For the seventh straight week and now some 53 days, the national average price of gasoline has stayed in a range of less than a nickel, an incredible feat for the summer driving season, and a level of summer stability we haven't seen in decades," said Patrick DeHaan, head of petroleum analysis at GasBuddy.

DeHaan predicted the price of gas will drift up as the novel coronavirus situation improves.