Zuber named to voter registration board

Katherine Zuber has been appointed to the Democratic seat on the Allen County Board of Voter Registration, county party Chairwoman Misti Meehan has announced.

Zuber replaces Maye Johnson. who is retiring, Meehan said in a statement.

Zuber was the party's candidate for city clerk in 2019. Johnson, who had been in the post since 2011, had served on County Council and on the Memorial Coliseum board.