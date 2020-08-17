Man shot in restaurant parking lot

A man was shot in the parking lot of a downtown fast-food restaurant early this morning, Fort Wayne police said.

Police said in a statement they were called to Rally's Hamburgers, 320 W. Jefferson Blvd., about 1:15 a.m. and found a man suffering from an apparent gunshot wound to his abdomen.

The victim was taken to a local hospital in serious condition, where he was downgraded to life-threatening condition by a physician, the statement said.

Investigators believe there was a disturbance in the parking lot before the shooting, it said.

The employees at Rally's were not injured, police said.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call Fort Wayne police at 427-1222 or Crime Stoppers at 260-436-7867.