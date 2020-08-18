Silver Alert issued for missing Alexandria woman

A Silver Alert has been issued for a missing Alexandria woman.

The Indiana State Police issued the alert this afternoon for Leah C. Semon, 69, a statement said.

Semon is 5-2, has blonde hair and brown eyes and weighs 190 pounds. She was last seen wearing a blue night gown with a floral pattern.

Semon is driving a silver 2018 Honda CRV with an Indiana plate of WWJ389.

State police believe Semon is in extreme danger and may require medical assistance.

Anyone with information about Semon is asked to call the Alexandria Police Department at 765-642-0221 or call 911.