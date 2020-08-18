Verbatim: Lutheran Health Network Earns Pair of Blue Distinction® Center+ Designations for Quality and Cost-Efficiency in Knee and Hip Replacement Surgeries

The following was released on Tuesday, August 18, 2020:

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (August 18, 2020) – Anthem Blue Cross and Blue Shield in Indiana has selected both Dupont Hospital and The Orthopedic Hospital as a Blue Distinction Center+ for Knee and Hip Replacement, part of the Blue Distinction Specialty Care program. Blue Distinction Centers are nationally designated healthcare facilities that show a commitment to delivering high-quality patient safety and better health outcomes, based on objective measures that were developed with input from the medical community and leading accreditation and quality organizations.

Facilities designated as Blue Distinction Centers® for Knee and Hip Replacement demonstrate expertise in total knee and total hip replacement surgeries, resulting in fewer patient complications and hospital readmissions. Designated facilities include hospitals (with and without an onsite Intensive Care Unit) and Ambulatory Surgery Centers (ASC). All designated facilities must maintain national accreditation, and ASCs are also required to have an advanced orthopedic certification. In addition to meeting these quality thresholds, hospitals designated as Blue Distinction Centers+ are on average 20 percent more cost-efficient in an episode of care compared to other facilities.

Knee and hip replacement procedures remain some of the most commonly performed, elective surgical procedures in the U.S., according to a 2018 study released by the American Academy of Orthopedic Surgeons. In 2014 there were 370,770 total hip replacements and 680,150 total knee replacements.

Dupont and The Orthopedic hospitals are proud to be recognized by Anthem Blue Cross and Blue Shield for meeting the robust selection criteria for knee and hip replacements set by the Blue Distinction Specialty Care program.

Quality is key: only those facilities that first meet nationally established, objective quality measures will be considered for designation as a Blue Distinction Center+.

“This recognition highlights the ability for our patients to be confident in the quality of care they receive,” said Lorenzo Suter, CEO, Dupont Hospital. “It is our promise to get them back to their best health when they choose to have an orthopedic procedure at Dupont Hospital.”

“The Orthopedic Hospital is dedicated to providing quality, cost effective care for Fort Wayne and the surrounding communities,” said Lorie Ailor, CAO, The Orthopedic Hospital. “This designation shines a light on our staff and the compassionate care they put into providing that level of care every day.”

“With programs like Blue Distinction, Anthem Blue Cross and Blue Shield is helping our members make informed decisions about their healthcare,” said Beth Keyser, president of Anthem Blue Cross and Blue Shield in Indiana. “We are committed to providing access to quality care that will lead to better health outcomes for the people we serve. We appreciate the partnership with these hospitals and the care they provide to Anthem members.”

The Blue Distinction Specialty Care program has helped patients find quality care in the areas of bariatric surgery, cancer care, cardiac care, cellular immunotherapy, fertility care, gene therapy, knee and hip replacements, maternity care, spine surgery, substance use treatment and recovery and transplants. Research for many of these programs show that, compared to other providers, those designated as Blue Distinction Centers demonstrate better quality and improved outcomes for patients.

For more information about the program and for a complete listing of designated facilities, visit www.bcbs.com/bluedistinction. 1 American Academy of Orthopaedic Surgeons, Changing Demographics in Primary and Revision Total Joint Arthroplasty, 2000-2014 Matthew Sloan, Neil P Sheth, March 06, 2018.