Indiana's daily COVID-19: 850 cases, 28 deaths

Health officials announced today that 850 additional Hoosiers have been diagnosed with COVID-19 through testing, and 28 more deaths have been reported.

The update from the Indiana State Department of Health brings to 81,847 the total number of Indiana residents known to have the novel coronavirus, following corrections to the previous day's totals, the state health department said in a statement.

A total of 2,954 Hoosiers are confirmed to have died from COVID-19, the statement said. It said another 211 probable deaths have been reported based on clinical diagnoses in patients for whom no positive test is on record.

As of today, nearly 39% of intensive-care-unit beds and nearly 82% of ventilators are available across the state, the state health department said. To date, it said, 928,614 tests have been reported to the state health department, up from 914,633 Monday.

The department is hosting free testing sites from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. across the state beginning today:

Goshen:

Team Rehabilitation

223 Chicago Ave.

Elkhart:

Northside Gymnasium

300 Lawrence St.

For locations and to find other testing sites around the state, visit https://www.coronavirus.in.gov/