Tuesday, August 18, 2020 8:26 am
Utility work on Vance Ave., Winchester Rd.
The Journal Gazette
Gas line work will cause traffic disruptions on two city streets starting Wednesday, according to the Fort Wayne Traffic Engineering Department.
Vance Avenue will be closed at Maplecrest Road. Work crews should finish Friday.
Motorists also can expect lane restrictions on Winchester Road between Scottsdale Drive and Deaner Road. Crews should finish the same day.
For more information, call 260-427-6155.
Sign up for our daily headlines newsletter
Share this articleShare on facebook Share on twitter Email story